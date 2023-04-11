ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously wounded in a crash on Tuesday night in Rocky Hill, according to authorities.

Police said a car struck two parked construction vehicles in the area of Dividend Road at Forest Street.

The Rocky Hill Police Department said Dividend Road and Forest Street will be closed for several hours, as a result of the crash.

CTDOT launches program to place speed cameras in construction zones

The Mid State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.