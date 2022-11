EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.

East Hartford police responded to the multi-story apartment building at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

East Hartford police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.