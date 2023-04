MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was shot in the lower extremities on Sunday in Manchester, according to police.

Witnesses heard gunfire and then saw two vehicles that quickly drove off on Seaman Circle, according to officers. Not long after, a person who had been shot arrived at Hartford Hospital.

No one was in custody, as of 4 p.m.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to contact police at (860) 645-5500.