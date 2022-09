Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police.

The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 722-8477.