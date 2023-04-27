HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Zion Street in Hartford on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Hartford police responded to 559 Zion Street at 5:29 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a man in his thirties. Police said the gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scenes Divisions are investigating the shooting..