HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded in a shooting on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford Monday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 675 Wethersfield Ave.

One person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, police said.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation.

