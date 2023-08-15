HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person wounded.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person struck by gunfire around 2:02 a.m. in the area of 1048 Capitol Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate evidence of gunfire but did not locate a victim.

Shortly after, Hartford police dispatch received a call from a man who reported that he was shot. The man was located and transported to a local hospital. Police say the man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and the injury is being considered non life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Stay with News 8 for updates.