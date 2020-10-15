10 arrested during narcotics bust in Hartford; 200 bags of fentanyl, 18 grams of cocaine seized

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

Hartford drug bust 10/14 (Credit: Hartford PD)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ten people were arrested following a narcotics bust in Hartford.

On Wednesday, officials conducted the “North East Violence Interdiction Operation” in the area of 80 Edgewood St.

According to a police report, the operation came after an increase in firearm-related violence and “open air” narcotics trafficking with the city’s northeast district.

In addition to the arrests, two firearms, 18 grams of cocaine, 200 bags of fentanyl, three grams of unprocessed fentanyl and $5,000 were seized.

Two of the suspects, who are convicted felons, face charges for illegal possession of firearms.

No further information was released.

Hartford

