Multiple turtles and goldfish were saved from a house fire on Dec. 25, 2022 on Lanscaster Road in Glastonbury. (Credit: Eric Johnson)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials.

Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was home at the time. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.