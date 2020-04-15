100 Hartford families receive boxes of food, supplies from global aid organization, local churches

Hartford

by: Samaia Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– One hundred Hartford families are getting some much needed help Wednesday, thanks to a host of volunteers.

This is all based on a partnership between a global aid organization, local churches, and the public schools.

Covid-19 has compounded struggles for many families in Hartford’s North End.

Global aid organization “World Vision” teamed up with House of Restoration Church and
Ebeneezer Temple Wednesday to provide some temporary relief.

“There’s a lot of need in the community, especially now with people losing their jobs and struggling to get by,” said Tim Reeve, World Vision.

They put together two large boxes of supplies to help families get through the crisis.

“We were able to identify families that have need, so we put together boxes,” said Reeve.

Families that come through there are given two boxes. One has enough food to get through the week. The other, essential items like those hard to come by disinfectant wipes.

Inside one box is 30 different meals. In the other is cleaning and personal care products.

The team worked with Hartford Public Schools to identify which families would benefit the most.

The event was across the street from Hartford’s Sand School, where families gathered at the same time to pick up food for kids at home that recently transitioned to distance learning.

“This helps me a lot because right now I’m not working, so it does help a lot with the kids,” said Hyacinth Carty, Hartford.

