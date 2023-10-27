HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The contributions that men of color have made across Connecticut were recognized at a gala on Friday night in Hartford.

The 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala was held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bushnell Theater.

The event commemorated the contributions that men of color have made in business, education, entrepreneurship and more. The goal was to provide financial support for the advancement of young men of color.

One of the award recipients is a music producer who has worked with famed singers such as 50 Cent and Trey Songz. He said he uses his talents to teach kids.

“I go around speaking to kids, pushing them to chase and live their dreams. so a lot of community work, along with this music,” Antwan Amadeus Thompson Sr. said.

June Archer, founder and creator of 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala and Awards joined News 8 Friday morning to discuss what the event is all about.

To see the full interview with Archer, watch the video above.