HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials say 11 people are displaced after a fire Monday morning in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fire around 5:54 a.m. on Lenox Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a working fire on the third floor of the building on the rear porch.

Crews respond to fire on Lenox St. in Hartford (Photo Courtesy: Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos) Crews respond to fire on Lenox St. in Hartford (Photo Courtesy: Patrick Dooley / Squad Fire Photos)

Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly and get it under control. No injuries to either civilians or firefighters have been reported.

The Special Services Unit is working with the Red Cross the help the eight adults and three children who have been displaced due to the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshalls Office.