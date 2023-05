NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – 11 people and 2 dogs were displaced after a fire on Thursday in New Britain, according to officials.

The fire occurred at a multi-family home on Columbia Street just before 3 p.m. Officials said the fire was on the exterior of the building, as well as the third floor and attic.

Officials said the fire was under control by 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.