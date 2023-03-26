MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Sunday afternoon fire in Manchester destroyed a single-family residence, displacing nine adults and two children, according to officials.

The fire happened at about 4 p.m. on Foster Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof and fire coming from the rear of the building. The fire had extended to the first floor wall and to the eaves.

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.