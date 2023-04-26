SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly a dozen people were victims of “smash and grab” vehicle burglaries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to Southington police.

Eleven vehicles in the northwest and central areas of the town were broken into. Police said the victims reported that at least one suspect walked up to their vehicle, smashed a window, crawled into the vehicle through the broken window, and stole items.

Of the 11 vehicles burglarized, police said nine were locked when a front side window was smashed. In total, approximately $600 in cash, one wallet and one purse were stolen from the vehicles, according to police.

Police said that several videos and photos appear to show the same three or four people committing these crimes. The thieves wore dark-colored clothing, gloves and face coverings, according to police.

Southington police released Ring camera video of two vehicles being broken into. Watch it in the video player below.

Southington police and its auto theft task force are working with other law enforcement agencies in Connecticut to identify the suspects.

Police ask Southington residents who obtain any video of suspicious or criminal activity to forward the video directly to its Auto Theft Task Force at autotheft@southingtonpolice.org. They ask you to include a name, address, and contact number.

Anyone with any other information is asked to call the Southington Police at 860-621-0101, or in an emergency, call 911.

Southington police remind everyone to: