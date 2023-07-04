ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — 11 units of a condominium in Rocky Hill were flooded during a thunderstorm Monday night.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to the condominium on Cedar Hollow Drive and found 11 units with a substantial amount of water in their basement — ranging from several inches up to 8 feet.

Photos of the storm and flooded basements | Courtesy Rocky Hill Fire Department

Fire crews began pumping out the water with up to ten portable electric and gas-powered pumps, the fire department said. The electricity and natural gas were turned off.

Most of the affected residents were evacuated and made plans to stay at local hotels or with family members.

Fire officials said there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, and the scene was cleared shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

This is an active investigation.