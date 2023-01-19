HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford.

News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their contributions to society after serving their country.

“It means a great deal becuase I spent a lot of years after I got out of the service in education as a teacher, educator and principal and [I’m] now working with veterans at Goodwin University,” Inductee Craig Jordan said.

The first class of the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was inducted in 2005. The hall of fame is administered and sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Affairs and the Connecticut Military Department on behalf of the Office of the Governor.

“It means a lot to me. I recognize a lot of these people did not come back so that really effects me. I like to make sure they’re not forgotten,” Inductee John Waggor said.

The 12 veterans inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame are listed below: