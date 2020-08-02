12 taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve people have been taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash on Main Street Saturday.

Three cars were involved. Two people had to be extracted from their vehicles by first responders. One person is in critical condition.

Police say it happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Main Street between Pleasant Street and Morgan Street was closed after the crash.

Sunday, police reported all but two of the individuals taken to the hospital from the crash have been treated and released.

Serious motor vehicle collision in area of 1200 Main St. Main St closed between Pleasant St and Morgan St. Four transports to area hospitals. Alert/conscious. 3 vehicles involved, 2 extrications. Seek alfernate route next few hours. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/TYzt6cEc5L — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 2, 2020

