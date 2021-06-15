12-year-old girl honors local veterans with banners in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old girl wanted to honor local veterans in South Windsor, and with a little help, her idea came to life.

This year, 14 banners hang tall outside the South Windsor Community Center with the pictures of living veterans in South Windsor. The banners went up for Memorial day and are on display through Veteran’s day.

“It was just really impressive to see all of that work that we had done, it wasn’t for nothing and I think it did a really good job to represent the sacrifices made by the veterans. I would call it a success both this year and last year,” said Mihika Joshi, a seventh-grader at Timothy Edwards Middle School.

Joshi and her family were on vacation in California when they saw a similar project and wanted to make it happen in her local community. In 2018, she brought the idea to the South Windsor Patriotic Commission, together making it happen with the first banners going up in 2020.

“From start to finish within two years, we had eight gorgeous banners honoring eight living veterans in South Windsor, and that was a remarkable feat. We have 14 more, I can’t wait to see the number for next year,” says Daria Plummer, a member of the South Windsor Patriotic Commission.

Joshi says one of the biggest challenges was to get people to take her seriously since she’s so young, “I called someone and told them about my project and they thought it was a teen prank, so that’s the hardest part to get everyone to think it’s legitimate but after that everyone supports it wholeheartedly.”

Plummer says it can be difficult to get nominations of people to honor with the banners, but that she is hoping the project will take off in South Windsor. She says there are already families interested in nominating veterans for next year.