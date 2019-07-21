PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–The heat didn’t stop runners from lacing up and pounding the hot pavement in Plainville Sunday morning.

It was for the 12th annual Petit Family 5K Road Race. The event raises money for the Petit Family Foundation, which was stated in memory of Jennifer, Hayley and Michaela Petit, who were killed during a home invasion in 2007.

All the money that’s raised is used to foster the education of young people, especially women in sciences.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.