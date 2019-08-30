13 arrested in New Britain drug investigation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A month-long investigation by New Britain Police titled “Operation Cool Down” has led to the arrests of thirteen individuals in connection with criminal behavior including selling illegal drugs in the community.
The arrests were made Friday morning in partnership with Hartford and New Haven DEA field officers as well as the CT Statewide Narcotics Task Force. The illegal drug activity was investigated in the North and Oak Street neighborhoods.
“The success of today’s operation is a direct result of the partnership the New Britain Police have with the residents of the Oak and North Street neighborhood. We received numerous tips and complaints that led to the arrest of individuals actiely selling illegal drugs in the community. We will continue our efforts to address these quality of life issues in our neighborhoods.”– New Britain Chief Chris Chute
Richard Tyson (06/17/73): Possession of a controlled substance, sale controlled substance, operating a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia
Alfredo Ramos (08/02/80): (2) counts of violation of probation,
Juan Rivas (10/28/80): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ of school, (2) counts of risk of injury to a child
Francisco Rosado (07/17/78): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ of school, (2) counts of risk of injury to a child
Albert Lacomb (08/25/87): Violation of probation
Ryan Ciezynski (06/10/85): Violation of probation
Raul Marrero (03/02/87): Violation of probation
Pedro Rosa (07/25/57): Violation of probation
Colleen Carroll (08/28/90): Violation of probation
Steven Robledo (10/03/97): Violation of probation
Sammy Trimmier (03/05/96): Possession controlled substance, Sale narcatics, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school
Edwin Smith (07/14/65): Possession controlled substance, Sale narcotics, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school
Corey Horton (10/23/88): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school, Sale of narcotics, 2 warrants
The New Britain Police Department encourages citizens to report any crimes by calling the non-emergency line: 860-826-3000.