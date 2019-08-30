13 arrested in New Britain drug investigation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A month-long investigation by New Britain Police titled “Operation Cool Down” has led to the arrests of thirteen individuals in connection with criminal behavior including selling illegal drugs in the community.

The arrests were made Friday morning in partnership with Hartford and New Haven DEA field officers as well as the CT Statewide Narcotics Task Force. The illegal drug activity was investigated in the North and Oak Street neighborhoods.

“The success of today’s operation is a direct result of the partnership the New Britain Police have with the residents of the Oak and North Street neighborhood. We received numerous tips and complaints that led to the arrest of individuals actiely selling illegal drugs in the community. We will continue our efforts to address these quality of life issues in our neighborhoods.” – New Britain Chief Chris Chute

Richard Tyson (06/17/73): Possession of a controlled substance, sale controlled substance, operating a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia

Alfredo Ramos (08/02/80): (2) counts of violation of probation,

Juan Rivas (10/28/80): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ of school, (2) counts of risk of injury to a child

Francisco Rosado (07/17/78): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ of school, (2) counts of risk of injury to a child

Albert Lacomb (08/25/87): Violation of probation

Ryan Ciezynski (06/10/85): Violation of probation

Raul Marrero (03/02/87): Violation of probation

Pedro Rosa (07/25/57): Violation of probation

Colleen Carroll (08/28/90): Violation of probation

Steven Robledo (10/03/97): Violation of probation

Sammy Trimmier (03/05/96): Possession controlled substance, Sale narcatics, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school

Edwin Smith (07/14/65): Possession controlled substance, Sale narcotics, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school

Corey Horton (10/23/88): Possession controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell 1,500′ school, Sale of narcotics, 2 warrants

The New Britain Police Department encourages citizens to report any crimes by calling the non-emergency line: 860-826-3000.