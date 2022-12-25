ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials.

Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court.

The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of the building, which was unoccupied at the time, according to Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael Garrahy. Thirteen people who were in the multi-family condo building were evacuated.

Fire crews were on the scene for about an hour. Garrahy said the residents will be temporarily displaced.