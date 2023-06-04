HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in the West End neighborhood of Hartford left 13 people in the hospital and without a home Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Hartford Fire Department was alerted to a fire at 77 Evergreen Ave. at 9:44 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived at the four story apartment complex they found heavy fire on the third and fourth floors.

Several residents were unable to leave the building on their own and were rescued by firefighters. A total of 13 people were transported to local hospitals with four people in critical condition. Two of the four suffered burn injuries so severe that they’ve been transported to the Bridgeport Burn Unit.

The building has been declared uninhabitable by the City of Hartford License and Inspections Department. The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Hartford’s Special Services Unit and the American Red Cross are working together to assist the families that are displaced. The number of families affected is unknown at this time.