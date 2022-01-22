130+ rescue pets flying into Bradley Airport, looking for forever homes

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – BISSELL Pet Foundation is transporting over 130 pets from Tulsa to Bradley International Airport on Saturday, and once they receive veterinary care, all will be looking for their forever homes.

The hundreds of animals originally come from the Humane Society of Tulsa. The Connecticut Humane Society and other northeast animal welfare organizations have stepped in to provide additional space and resources to the over-burdened rescue.

CT Humane is leading the ground team at 2:00 p.m. The organization will help unload all the pets, match them with their new organizations, and give them all a fresh start in the northeast.