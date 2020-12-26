14 families displaced after 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters responded to a 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street Friday night.

According to Hartford FD, the call for a 2nd-alarm fire on 100 Benton Street came at 8:39 p.m. in an occupied multi-unit apartment complex.

Officials report that 14 families are now displaced, 25 people in total, 20 adults, and five children. Hartford FD says these numbers are subject to change since not all families were on scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighter injuries are reported at this time.

Firefighters and first responders were on scene investigating. American Red Cross was on scene as well assisting any families that are now displaced.