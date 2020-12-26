14 families displaced after 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street

Hartford

by: , Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters responded to a 2nd-alarm fire on Benton Street Friday night.

According to Hartford FD, the call for a 2nd-alarm fire on 100 Benton Street came at 8:39 p.m. in an occupied multi-unit apartment complex.

Officials report that 14 families are now displaced, 25 people in total, 20 adults, and five children. Hartford FD says these numbers are subject to change since not all families were on scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighter injuries are reported at this time.

Firefighters and first responders were on scene investigating. American Red Cross was on scene as well assisting any families that are now displaced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Dish 'n Dat opens doors to hundreds of families in need for Christmas

News /

Connecticut Children's Toy Closet

News /

Two injured in drive-by shooting on Chandler Street, Hartford PD investigating

News /

Trinity Health Of New England Moderna

News /

Utility companies, communities prepare ahead of Christmas wind, rain storm

News /

Trump may not sign newly passed COVID relief bill unless it includes larger stimulus checks

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss