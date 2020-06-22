14 people displaced, 1 hospitalized in New Britain house fire

Fire at 138 Dwight Street in New Britain (New Britain Fire Dept.)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fourteen people are now displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in New Britain on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say that at around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to the blaze at a three family home at 138 Dwight Street.

According to the Fire Chief, one person was taken to the hospital with what appears to be stress related and firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion. There were no further injuries.

Two pet birds were also rescued from the upper floors.

Fire at 138 Dwight Street in New Britain (New Britain Fire Dept.)

The 14 people who live in the home, including six children, are now displaced due to the damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.