14 people hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation in Hartford apartment complex fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There were 14 people taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Hartford apartment building on Friday morning.

Fire officials say that just before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to the multi-unit apartment complex at 643 Broad Street in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming out of the second floor window.

All residents were able to get out of the building safely, and firefighters rescued a cat and a dog that were still in the building.

There were no major injuries reported, but fire officials say that 14 people, six adults and eight children, were taken to area hospitals for an evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was knocked down at around 8:05 a.m. and contained to one apartment. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

ACcording to officials, CT Transit was called in and is providing temporary shelter to the apartment building’s residents. The Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is also on scene helping the displaced families.