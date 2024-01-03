BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police said there is no ongoing threat after a 14-year-old made a threat against Bristol Central High School on social media.

Officers investigated the threat on Wednesday. Additional patrols were also sent to the school.

The teen has been charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

“The Bristol Police Department and Board of Education recognizes threats such as these are disturbing to our community and schools and they will not be tolerated,” a statement from police reads. “Due to the suspect’s age, we are limited in what information can be legally released. We would like to thank the community for their understanding and encourage all people to always report suspicious or concerning activity immediately to your local police.”

Officials have not specified if the teen was a student at the high school.