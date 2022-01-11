15-year-old charged in shooting death of East Hartford teen

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Hartford for allegedly fatally shooting a 17-year-old teen in East Hartford on Sunday.

Using evidence captured by a newly installed street security camera system, East Hartford Police said they were quickly able to identify the suspect. The 15-year-old is in state custody on a charge of manslaughter, according to police.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from East Hartford, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon on Westbrook Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Gerry Therrian told News 8 that he was in his kitchen doing a puzzle when he spotted police in front of his home. He didn’t know what happened until he stepped outside his door and saw the body between his car and the side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.