HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

The investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing, authorities stated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-TIPS [8477].