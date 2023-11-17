FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Thanksgiving tradition of helping others will mark its 15th year in Farmington this weekend.

The KBE Foundation, founded by the KBE Building Corporation, will hold its annual “Gift of Gobble” event.

Volunteers pack up food boxes for needy families with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The boxes are then delivered to charities around the state.

“When all the employees come out, they get together with their families and the children in particular, it’s just a lot of fun and it’s really rewarding,” said Bob Dunn, the vice president and general counsel at KBE Building Corporation.

The “Gift of Gobble” food boxes are assembled at Camp Courant in Farmington.

The camp donates the space for the event.