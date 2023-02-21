WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in West Hartford.

Police said on Monday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a home on Federal Street for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult victim who was brought to the hospital for a serious neck injury.

Investigators determined that a 16-year-old who did not reside at the home was the suspect in this case.

There is no word on the relationship between the teen and the victim.

The teen has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Heather DiLorenzo, who lives in the area, was home when police responded.

“I was sitting with the TV on, and all of a sudden, there were lots of sirens, and you could hear them from all different angles,” she said.

DiLorenzo said that the victim is a good father.

“He’s always doing nice things for the kids,” she said. “He is really great, so this is awful if it’s happened to him.”

Police believe it’s an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

But neighbors said they’re still watching out for each other.