HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police responded to the area of 46 Henry Street just before 10 p.m. upon report of a person shot. After arriving on scene, officers located the teenage boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot sounds.

He was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services for treatment.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scenes Division is investigating the shooting.



No further information is available at this time.