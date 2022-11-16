NEW BRITAN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police charged a 16-year-old boy for shooting another teen in a local residence on Tuesday.

According to police, at approximately 5:45 p.m. officers responded to West Pearl Street for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, police located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators identified the New Britain boy, who was still at the scene, as the shooter. The firearm from the shooting was located, and the teen was taken into custody by police.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm, police said.

Officers also noted that the teens knew each other prior to the shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to New Britain police. It’s unknown at this time if the shooting was accidental.

Anyone with additional information is asked by police to contact Lt. John Prisavage at (860) 826-3131 or use the Anonymous Tip line at (860) 826-3199.