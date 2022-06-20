FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Next month will mark 15 years since Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters Hayley and Michaela were killed in a home invasion in Cheshire.

The sole survivor, Dr. William Petit, has made it his mission to support a variety of important causes through his founding of the Petit Family Foundation.

News 8’s Dennis House served as the emcee of the foundation’s 16th annual golf tournament in Farmington Monday.

The auction featured thousands of dollars worth of items like autographed shirts by Tom Brady and Larry Bird. It has raised millions over the years and donated millions to worthy causes.

“We have a three-fold mission, but basically probably 90% of our money goes to victims of violence in one sense or another. A lot of that’s domestic violence. The second is the education of young people, especially women in the sciences, and a small percentage, five, ten, 15%… goes to people with chronic illnesses, mostly in terms of educational programs,” Petit said.

Petit is retiring from his state representative seat after serving three terms in the legislature. He told News 8 he will be very busy with the foundation and raising his 8-year-old son William.