MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was found to be in possession of a ghost gun and stolen car on Thursday in Manchester, according to police.

On Nov. 30, a Manchester police detective who is part of the Hartford Regional Auto Theft Taskforce located a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was reported stolen out of Avon. Police said the car was found unoccupied on Fairfield Street in Manchester.

Police observed a juvenile male carrying a backpack exited a nearby home and entered the stolen Nissan. According to police, the Nissan left the area but returned with a second person inside.

The stolen firearm and ghost gun that were seized by Manchester police. (SOURCE: Manchester Police Department)

The Manchester Police Department was assisted by Hartford police and a special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to initiate a surveillance operation on the stolen car. During the surveillance, a second vehicle arrived and parked behind the Nissan.

The juvenile exited the Nissan while wearing the backpack and began walking toward the home on Fairfield Street. Officers then moved in to apprehend the suspect, who engaged officers in a brief chase.

The juvenile dropped the backpack and jacket in an attempt to evade the police.

Police said the unidentified passenger of the Nissan fled after entering the second vehicle.

The recovered backpack and jacket contained a key fob for the stolen Nissan and two guns. One of the guns was identified as a 9mm ghost gun and a stolen Tisas Zigana PX 9mm that had been stolen in 2021 from South Windsor.

The 17-year-old was charged with the following offenses: Theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of weapon in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an unfinished firearm frame, interfering with an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon.

It was discovered that the juvenile was on probation for firearms charges originating out of Hartford. He is currently being held at Hartford Juvenile Detention pending an appearance in juvenile court.