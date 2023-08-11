BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old in critical condition Thursday night.

Bristol police responded to a shots fired incident on School Street just before 11 p.m. and found evidence of a serious assault in the roadway.

Shortly after, police were notified that a 17-year-old stabbing victim arrived at a local hospital, who was transferred by LifeStar due to trauma injuries.

The victim has undergone surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

School Street on Rt. 72 is closed between West Street on Rt. 69 and North Main Street due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes, as the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.