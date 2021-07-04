17-year-old male faces multiple charges after breaking into vehicles in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old male was charged with multiple burglary and larceny charges after breaking into vehicles around southern Enfield Sunday.

Police said they were notified that a group of individuals were breaking into vehicles in a residential neighborhood in southern Enfield at around 2:30 A.M. and suspects also had a vehicle in their possession.

Knowing burglary suspects usually flee, the midnight patrol shift were able to setup a perimeter and position tire deflation devices, commonly referred to as stop sticks, along possible escape routes.

Officials said that as soon as officers made contact with the individuals they fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Southbury.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle but were able to successfully deploy the tire deflation devices and the vehicle disabled a short time later in East Windsor.

With the assistance of East Windsor Police, a 17-year-old male of New Haven was taken into custody. At least two other suspects eluded capture. The 17-year-old was charged with multiple burglary and larceny charges.

Police said they also found a shell casing from a handgun inside of the stolen vehicle.