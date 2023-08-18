HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old has been wounded after a shooting early Friday morning in Hartford.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 1:51 a.m. in the area of 19 Brook Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the lower leg area.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for the non life-threatening injury.

The shooting is under investigation. Those who have information regarding the incident are asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).