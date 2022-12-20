HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night.

Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not yet determined the location of the incident.

This is an active investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app