HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly firing 19 rounds near homes in Hartford.

The shots were fired at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Washington Street, according to police. Khalil Lavoix was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested shortly later on Seymour Street.

Lavoix had a 9 mm “ghost gun” that had an auto switch and a high-capacity magazine, according to police.