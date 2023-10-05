FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police believe the same man has exposed himself to women in Farmington at least twice since late August.

Officers first heard that a man on a moped exposed himself on Aug. 20 to a woman walking in the Devonwood area. Two weeks later, a woman jogging was flashed near Judson Lane.

A tip led police to 18-year-old Alexander Smith, who was arrested on Thursday, according to police.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of public indecency. He was assigned a $10,000 bond.

Farmington police ask anyone else who may have been flashed by him to contact detectives at (860) 675-2460 and reference cases 23-13546 and 23-14488.