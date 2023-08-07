WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Unionville man faces charges after allegedly going 70 mph over the speed limit in West Hartford.

Colin Coyle (West Hartford Police)

Colin Coyle, 18, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro near Mountain Road when an officer clocked him at 110 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said.

An officer with the West Hartford Police Department’s Traffic Division was conducting speed enforcement on Albany Avenue when their dashcam video captured the vehicle speeding by. Watch it in the player above.

Coyle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. He’s due in Hartford Superior Court later this month.