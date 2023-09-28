NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested an 18-year-old man after he threatened a victim with a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to an address in regard to an alleged domestic violence case involving a gun.

The caller told police that the accused man had fled down Prospect Street.

Police found 18-year-old suspect, Malcom Johnson of Norwich, and said a struggle broke out over the bag he was holding. He was then taken into custody.

He’s facing 12 charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and possession of a narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Mug shot of Malcom Johnson. (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)

During their investigation, police said they found two loaded firearms in the bag Johnson was holding. One of those guns was a fully loaded automatic pistol.

Weapons obtained from suspect Malcom Johnson. (SOURCE: Norwich Police Department)