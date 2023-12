SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old was arrested Monday for striking and strangling a juvenile in South Windsor, according to police.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Hayden St. Martin of East Windsor around 7 p.m. after he struck and strangled a juvenile during a domestic violence incident.

St. Martin is facing charges of risk of injury, disorderly conduct and second-degree strangulation. He is being held on a $5,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.