BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have charged an 18-year-old from New Britain for a shooting in Bristol, according to authorities.

The Bristol Police Department Narcotic Enforcement Team arrested Jeremy Mercedez, 18, Wednesday on an active arrest warrant concerning a shooting on Pardee Street that occurred on May 4.

Mugshot of Jeremy Mercedez. (Source: Bristol Police Department)

Mercedez was charged with the following offenses: First-degree criminal attempt at assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Mercedez was held on a $175,000.00 surety bond.