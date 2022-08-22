HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to an incident early on Monday morning that left an 18-year-old in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the Hartford Hospital on a report of a young gunshot victim who had arrived for treatment. Officers said the 18-year-old man is in non-life-threatening condition, but was uncooperative with Hartford police.

Officials have not yet established where the shooting occurred, or what may have started this incident. They have also not identified the 18-year-old victim.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing, said police. Anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Hartford police at the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).