One person was killed on Dec. 4, 2022 in Southington after crashing into a wooded area. (Source: Southington Police Department)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities.

Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and crashed south of a building at 653 Main Street, according to Southington police. An officer in the area discovered the scene after they heard screeching tires and the sound of a vehicle crashing into something.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 621-0101 or by emailing cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. When contacting police, reference CFS 2200058900. Tips can be given anonymously.