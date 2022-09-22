HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police.

Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of gunfire.”

The man arrived at the hospital while officers were still at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 722-8477.