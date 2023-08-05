HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The sights and sounds of the Caribbean filled Hartford at the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza on Saturday.

The grills were working overtime for the 18th annual Taste of Caribbean and Jerk Festival.

It featured authentic Caribbean cuisine, culture, music and more. Dozens of vendors took over the riverfront to give visitors the chance to shop locally, and there was a great turnout.

“We want to show the resilience of the people of the Carribean. The Spanish, the French and English Carribean. That’s what we represent,” said organizer Leslie Perry.

Organizers say this is the perfect way to promote, educate and showcase the arts and diverse cultures of the Caribbean.

“All they had to do was say ‘Carribean Jerk Festival’ and that was a wrap,” said Hartford resident Pamela Joyner. “So that means great vendors, probably some great jewelry, some great food.”